More than 200 free buses to ferry visitors to Expo 2020 Dubai site

There will be more than 200 free buses to the Expo 2020 Dubai site from nine different locations in the city, the emirate’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced.

“The RTA is ready to provide a unique, smooth and express transit service for Expo 2020 visitors from various locations in Dubai and across the UAE through the deployment of 203 buses,” said Mattar Al Tayer, director general of the RTA.

The buses will transport people from across the UAE, with nine pick-up points in Dubai alone.

The buses will be available from the following locations.

· Palm Jumeirah – Six buses will run 54 trips in each direction from Saturday to Wednesday. There will be 57 trips from Thursday to Friday. There will be a bus every 15 minutes.

· Al Baraha – There will be seven buses running 62 trips each day in both directions, from Saturday to Wednesday. From Thursday to Friday, the service will run 60 times, with buses every 30 minutes.

· Al Ghubaiba Station – Buses will run from the metro and bus station every 15 minutes to the expo site. There will be 12 buses running 74 trips per day from Saturday to Wednesday, with 76 trips on Thursday and Friday.

· Etisalat Metro Station – Buses will pick up and drop off adjacent to the station and eight buses will make 70 trips a day from Saturday to Wednesday. There will be 72 trips each day on Thursdays and Fridays.

· Global Village – There will be a bus every hour, with three buses running 70 trips each day from Saturday to Wednesday. On Thursday and Friday, there will be 72 trips each day.

· International City and Dubai Silicon Oasis Station – There are eight buses running 78 trips each day from Saturday to Wednesday. There will be 59 trips on Thursday and Friday.

· Dubai Mall – Five buses will be allocated to run 55 trips per day from Saturday to Wednesday, every half hour. On Thursday and Friday, 59 trips will run each day.

· Dubai International Airport – There will be 52 trips each day to the expo site, taking place every 20 minutes. The service will run continuously throughout the week.

There will also be buses running from the car parks at the expo site taking visitors directly to the gates of the event, with another service transporting people between the different gates.

Plans were previously announced to run 77 buses, 193 times a day, to transport visitors from Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Sharjah, Fujairah, Ajman and Ras Al Khaimah.

