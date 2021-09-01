UAE rulers share unseen photos of Expo 2020 Dubai ahead of launch

One month before the doors to Expo 2020 Dubai open to the world, UAE rulers have shared new images of the impressive site.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, took to social media to post previously unseen photos.

"We assure everyone that the experience that the world will witness at the Expo will be unprecedented," wrote Sheikh Mohammed.

"The six months, in which 191 countries will meet with us, will remain in the memory of the world."

One month from today, the UAE will proudly host Expo 2020 Dubai, one of the world's largest cultural events. Delivered under the guidance of my brother Mohammed bin Rashid, the event builds upon our nation’s longstanding history as a facilitator of cultural dialogue & exchange. pic.twitter.com/eO7eIGNU3X — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) September 1, 2021

Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince wrote that the event will build on the country's long standing history of cultural exchange.

"One month from today, the UAE will proudly host Expo 2020 Dubai, one of the world's largest cultural events," he wrote.

"Delivered under the guidance of my brother Mohammed bin Rashid, the event builds upon our nation’s longstanding history as a facilitator of cultural dialogue & exchange."

'The Ice Road' Director: Jonathan Hensleigh

Stars: Liam Neeson, Amber Midthunder, Laurence Fishburne 2/5

On Instagram: @WithHopeUAE Although social media can be harmful to our mental health, paradoxically, one of the antidotes comes with the many social-media accounts devoted to normalising mental-health struggles. With Hope UAE is one of them.

The group, which has about 3,600 followers, was started three years ago by five Emirati women to address the stigma surrounding the subject. Via Instagram, the group recently began featuring personal accounts by Emiratis. The posts are written under the hashtag #mymindmatters, along with a black-and-white photo of the subject holding the group’s signature red balloon.

“Depression is ugly,” says one of the users, Amani. “It paints everything around me and everything in me.”

Saaed, meanwhile, faces the daunting task of caring for four family members with psychological disorders. “I’ve had no support and no resources here to help me,” he says. “It has been, and still is, a one-man battle against the demons of fractured minds.”

In addition to With Hope UAE’s frank social-media presence, the group holds talks and workshops in Dubai. “Change takes time,” Reem Al Ali, vice chairman and a founding member of With Hope UAE, told The National earlier this year. “It won’t happen overnight, and it will take persistent and passionate people to bring about this change.”

