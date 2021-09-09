Sheikh Mohammed looks ahead to Expo 2020 Dubai with 'great expectations'

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, reviews final preparations for Expo 2020 Dubai with one month to go before the grand opening. Photo: Dubai Government Media Office

Follow the latest updates on the Covid-19 pandemic here

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid hosted a meeting with the Supreme Committee for Disaster and Crisis Management in Dubai on Thursday to discuss the country's readiness for Expo 2020 Dubai.

The Vice President and Ruler of Dubai praised the team responsible for the safety of the event, and said "they were up to the responsibility in the past period".

"We have great expectations from them during the upcoming Expo period, and our national way of dealing with the pandemic was a wise model that balanced health and economic aspects," Sheikh Mohammed wrote on Twitter.

أثناء لقائي مع اللجنة العليا لإدارة الكوارث والأزمات في دبي .. الفريق كان على قدر المسؤولية الفترة الماضية .. وتوقعاتنا منهم كبيرة خلال فترة إكسبو القادمة .. وطريقتنا الوطنية في التعامل مع الجائحة كانت نموذجاً حكيماً في الموازنة بين الجانب الصحي والجانب الاقتصادي.. pic.twitter.com/5xz9WFZPqr — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) September 9, 2021

Expo 2020 Dubai will start on October 1 and run for six months. The world fair was delayed for a year by the pandemic, but will now go ahead with safety precautions, including mandatory masks and social distancing.

Covid-19 cases have dropped to below 1,000 in the UAE since mid-August, thanks to a rigorous testing regime and vaccination campaign.

On Thursday, the Emirates reported 772 new cases, the lowest number in a year.

Company Profile Company name: Fine Diner Started: March, 2020 Co-founders: Sami Elayan, Saed Elayan and Zaid Azzouka Based: Dubai Industry: Technology and food delivery Initial investment: Dh75,000 Investor: Dtec Startupbootcamp Future plan: Looking to raise $400,000 Total sales: Over 1,000 deliveries in three months

Profile of Tamatem Date started: March 2013 Founder: Hussam Hammo Based: Amman, Jordan Employees: 55 Funding: $6m Funders: Wamda Capital, Modern Electronics (part of Al Falaisah Group) and North Base Media

