Sheikh Mohammed looks ahead to Expo 2020 Dubai with 'great expectations'

Vice President and Ruler of Dubai praised the team managing the world fair

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, reviews final preparations for Expo 2020 Dubai with one month to go before the grand opening. Photo: Dubai Government Media Office

The National
Sep 9, 2021

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid hosted a meeting with the Supreme Committee for Disaster and Crisis Management in Dubai on Thursday to discuss the country's readiness for Expo 2020 Dubai.

The Vice President and Ruler of Dubai praised the team responsible for the safety of the event, and said "they were up to the responsibility in the past period".

"We have great expectations from them during the upcoming Expo period, and our national way of dealing with the pandemic was a wise model that balanced health and economic aspects," Sheikh Mohammed wrote on Twitter.

Expo 2020 Dubai will start on October 1 and run for six months. The world fair was delayed for a year by the pandemic, but will now go ahead with safety precautions, including mandatory masks and social distancing.

Covid-19 cases have dropped to below 1,000 in the UAE since mid-August, thanks to a rigorous testing regime and vaccination campaign.

On Thursday, the Emirates reported 772 new cases, the lowest number in a year.

Updated: September 9th 2021, 12:25 PM
Company Profile

Company name: Fine Diner

Started: March, 2020

Co-founders: Sami Elayan, Saed Elayan and Zaid Azzouka

Based: Dubai

Industry: Technology and food delivery

Initial investment: Dh75,000

Investor: Dtec Startupbootcamp

Future plan: Looking to raise $400,000

Total sales: Over 1,000 deliveries in three months

Profile of Tamatem

Date started: March 2013

Founder: Hussam Hammo

Based: Amman, Jordan

Employees: 55

Funding: $6m

Funders: Wamda Capital, Modern Electronics (part of Al Falaisah Group) and North Base Media

