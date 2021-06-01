Dazzling main Expo 2020 Dubai metro station unveiled for first time

Dubai's newest metro station opened today at the Expo 2020 site.

The station is only for use by Expo 2020 employees and other eligible travellers until October 1.

It will go into general use for all passengers after the official opening later this year, when the event is under way, said the Road and Transport Authority.

The Red Line will allow passengers an uninterrupted journey from Al Rashidiya Station all the way to the Expo 2020 Station. Previously, this required switching trains at an interchange station.

Another station also opened at Dubai Investment Park today.

The two new stations opened just six months after the maiden journey on Route 2020 in January, with stops at four stations – Jabal Ali, The Gardens, The Discovery Gardens and Al Furjan.

A further station will open on October 1 at Jumeirah Golf Estates.

Dubai Ruler inaugurates metro's Route 2020: in pictures

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, opens Route 2020, the completed metro extension that will transport passengers to the Expo 2020 site. Pictured with Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, Deputy Ruler of Dubai.

Result

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The biog Favourite food: Tabbouleh, greek salad and sushi Favourite TV show: That 70s Show Favourite animal: Ferrets, they are smart, sensitive, playful and loving Favourite holiday destination: Seychelles, my resolution for 2020 is to visit as many spiritual retreats and animal shelters across the world as I can Name of first pet: Eddy, a Persian cat that showed up at our home Favourite dog breed: I love them all - if I had to pick Yorkshire terrier for small dogs and St Bernard's for big

As it stands in Pool A 1. Japan - Played 3, Won 3, Points 14 2. Ireland - Played 3, Won 2, Lost 1, Points 11 3. Scotland - Played 2, Won 1, Lost 1, Points 5 Remaining fixtures Scotland v Russia – Wednesday, 11.15am Ireland v Samoa – Saturday, 2.45pm Japan v Scotland – Sunday, 2.45pm

Where to donate in the UAE The Emirates Charity Portal You can donate to several registered charities through a “donation catalogue”. The use of the donation is quite specific, such as buying a fan for a poor family in Niger for Dh130. The General Authority of Islamic Affairs & Endowments The site has an e-donation service accepting debit card, credit card or e-Dirham, an electronic payment tool developed by the Ministry of Finance and First Abu Dhabi Bank. Al Noor Special Needs Centre You can donate online or order Smiles n’ Stuff products handcrafted by Al Noor students. The centre publishes a wish list of extras needed, starting at Dh500. Beit Al Khair Society Beit Al Khair Society has the motto “From – and to – the UAE,” with donations going towards the neediest in the country. Its website has a list of physical donation sites, but people can also contribute money by SMS, bank transfer and through the hotline 800-22554. Dar Al Ber Society Dar Al Ber Society, which has charity projects in 39 countries, accept cash payments, money transfers or SMS donations. Its donation hotline is 800-79. Dubai Cares Dubai Cares provides several options for individuals and companies to donate, including online, through banks, at retail outlets, via phone and by purchasing Dubai Cares branded merchandise. It is currently running a campaign called Bookings 2030, which allows people to help change the future of six underprivileged children and young people. Emirates Airline Foundation Those who travel on Emirates have undoubtedly seen the little donation envelopes in the seat pockets. But the foundation also accepts donations online and in the form of Skywards Miles. Donated miles are used to sponsor travel for doctors, surgeons, engineers and other professionals volunteering on humanitarian missions around the world. Emirates Red Crescent On the Emirates Red Crescent website you can choose between 35 different purposes for your donation, such as providing food for fasters, supporting debtors and contributing to a refugee women fund. It also has a list of bank accounts for each donation type. Gulf for Good Gulf for Good raises funds for partner charity projects through challenges, like climbing Kilimanjaro and cycling through Thailand. This year’s projects are in partnership with Street Child Nepal, Larchfield Kids, the Foundation for African Empowerment and SOS Children's Villages. Since 2001, the organisation has raised more than $3.5 million (Dh12.8m) in support of over 50 children’s charities. Noor Dubai Foundation Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched the Noor Dubai Foundation a decade ago with the aim of eliminating all forms of preventable blindness globally. You can donate Dh50 to support mobile eye camps by texting the word “Noor” to 4565 (Etisalat) or 4849 (du).

The Light of the Moon Director: Jessica M Thompson Starring: Stephanie Beatriz, Michael Stahl-David Three stars

