UAE weather: Temperatures of almost 50°C forecast for interior
Temperatures across the UAE will reach the high-40s on Saturday.
In Dubai, the maximum is forecast to reach 44°C, while Abu Dhabi will see 46°C.
Along the coast and islands, the maximum is likely to be 45°C with 85 per cent humidity, and the mountains are set to hit 38°C with 65 per cent humidity.
In the interior, temperatures are expected to reach 49°C, with up to 80 per cent humidity.
The National Centre of Meteorology said Saturday would be fair in general and hazy at times during the day.
It is likely that convective clouds – created by warmer air rising – will form in the afternoon.
Winds will be eastward, light to moderate, freshening at times.
The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.
Updated: June 26, 2021 08:53 AM