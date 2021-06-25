UAE weather: Temperatures of almost 50°C forecast for interior

Temperatures across the UAE will reach the high-40s on Saturday.

In Dubai, the maximum is forecast to reach 44°C, while Abu Dhabi will see 46°C.

Along the coast and islands, the maximum is likely to be 45°C with 85 per cent humidity, and the mountains are set to hit 38°C with 65 per cent humidity.

In the interior, temperatures are expected to reach 49°C, with up to 80 per cent humidity.

The National Centre of Meteorology said Saturday would be fair in general and hazy at times during the day .

It is likely that convective clouds – created by warmer air rising – will form in the afternoon.

Winds will be eastward, light to moderate, freshening at times .

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.