UAE weather: Temperatures of almost 50°C forecast for interior

In Dubai, the maximum is set to reach 44°C, while Abu Dhabi will see 46°C.

Abu Dhabi's Fairmont Hotel. The city will see temperatures of 46°C on Saturday. Victor Besa / The National
Abu Dhabi's Fairmont Hotel. The city will see temperatures of 46°C on Saturday. Victor Besa / The National

Temperatures across the UAE will reach the high-40s on Saturday.

In Dubai, the maximum is forecast to reach 44°C, while Abu Dhabi will see 46°C.

Along the coast and islands, the maximum is likely to be 45°C with 85 per cent humidity, and the mountains are set to hit 38°C with 65 per cent humidity.

Read More

London rarely gets the right conditions for a tornado. Bloomberg/fileTornado damages cars in London flash flood

In the interior, temperatures are expected to reach 49°C, with up to 80 per cent humidity.

The National Centre of Meteorology said Saturday would be fair in general and hazy at times during the day.

It is likely that convective clouds – created by warmer air rising – will form in the afternoon.

Winds will be eastward, light to moderate, freshening at times.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.

Updated: June 26, 2021 08:53 AM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Israeli military tanks drill near Kibbutz Merom Golan in the Golan Heights. AFP

Biden administration maintaining Trump policy on Golan Heights

World
A screenshot of a video released by the US Pentagon showing an unidentified flying object. AFP

US intelligence: UFO sightings cannot be expained

The Americas
Hassan Nasrallah gave a televised speech this week. AFP

Hezbollah ready to deliver Iranian fuel to Lebanon if shortages worsen

Lebanon
Emirati Speed Chess champion Salem Saleh on June 24th, 2021. Antonie Robertson / The National. Reporter: Georgia Tolley for National

Meet the Dubai policeman who is also the Arab world's chess champion

UAE
Attab Haddad's route to discovering his metier was far from straightforward. It took him via the business, banking and restaurant worlds, before he realised that the musical talent he first exhibited at the age of three was his true calling. Mark Chilvers for The National

Oud to joy: Attab Haddad has the world on a string

Europe
Most Read