UAE weather: temperatures remain high with chance of dust and fog at weekend

The UAE is set for another hot and humid weekend, with a chance of dusty and foggy conditions.

Temperatures are expected to peak at 49°C in Al Ain on Saturday but will be lower in central Abu Dhabi and Dubai, at 42°C and 39°C respectively.

The National Centre of Meteorology forecast a humid Saturday night, with the possibility of fog and mist forming on Sunday morning.

Light to moderate winds could kick up dust and sand into the air on Saturday and Sunday.

A slightly cooler Sunday is predicted, with highs of 47°C in Al Ain, 40°C in Abu Dhabi and 39°C in Dubai.

Humidity will remain high in Abu Dhabi and Dubai throughout the weekend.

The NCM said humidity could hit 90 per cent in Dubai on Saturday and 98 per cent on Sunday.

In the capital, humidity could reach 90 per cent on Saturday and 93 per cent the next day.

These sticky conditions are largely caused by warmer seas, which increases evaporation, while hotter temperatures on land means the air absorbs more water.