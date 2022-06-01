UAE weather: early morning fog and mist to clear to leave a hot, sunny and dusty day

Thick fog and mist blanketed parts of the UAE coast early on Wednesday as humidity rose overnight.

An area between Abu Dhabi city and Al Ruwais was the worst affected by fog this morning.

It is expected to clear by 9.30am, leaving a mainly sunny and hot day, with temperatures reaching 44°C in Abu Dhabi city and Dubai. It will be slightly cooler in the south, with highs of 42°C.

Forecasters at the National Centre of Meteorology said there is a chance of rain in the east and some inland areas.

Light to moderate winds will strengthen at times, blowing dust and sand over some areas at times.

Conditions will be calm in both the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.

Temperatures will remain high heading towards the weekend, hovering in the low to mid-40s on the coast on Thursday and Friday.

Temperatures are expected to fall on Saturday to 39°C in Abu Dhabi city and 37°C in Dubai, before increasing on Sunday to top 47°C in Abu Dhabi city and 44°C in Dubai.

Winds will continue to whip up dust and sand clouds until at least Sunday.