UAE rulers congratulate Sultan of Oman on anniversary of his assuming power

President Sheikh Mohamed has sent a message of congratulations to Sultan Haitham of Oman on the third anniversary of his coming to power.

Sultan Haitham was proclaimed ruler of Oman on January 11, 2020, hours after the death of his first cousin, Sultan Qaboos, who had led the country since 1970.

A day later, Sultan Haitham's eldest son, Dhi Yazan bin Haitham, was appointed as the first Crown Prince of Oman.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also sent messages of congratulations.

This week, Oman announced that January 12 will be a national holiday to mark the occasion.

The holiday will apply across the private and public sectors, the Oman News Agency reported on Wednesday.

It comes after Sultan Haitham approved 11.35 billion rials ($28.34 billion) in spending this year, including the biggest increase in social security budgets in six years.