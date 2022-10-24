Oman's Sultan Haitham arrives in Bahrain for official visit

Oman’s Sultan Haitham landed in Bahrain on Monday for an official two-day visit, the country’s news agency said in a statement.

Bahrain’s King Hamad greeted Sultan Haitham at the Sakhir Air Base Airport in Manama.

"The two monarchs headed to the hall of honour, passing between two rows of honour guards from the Bahraini Royal Guard, where His Majesty Sultan Haitham shook hands with senior Bahraini officials and members of the Oman embassy in Bahrain, while the Bahraini monarch shook hands with the official delegation accompanying Sultan Qaboos," said the statement.

#عاجل



بحفظ الله ورعايته حضرة صاحب الجلالة السُّلطان #هيثم_بن_طارق المعظم - أيده الله - يصل إلى مملكة #البحرين الشقيقة في زيارة رسمية تستغرق يومين، وكان في مقدمة مستقبلي جلالته أخوه جلالة الملك حمد بن عيسى آل خليفة ملك مملكة البحرين وذلك بمطار قاعدة الصخير الجوية. #العُمانية — وكالة الأنباء العمانية (@OmanNewsAgency) October 24, 2022

Twenty-one artillery rounds were fired to salute Sultan Haitham's arrival.

Sultan Haitham was expected to discuss ways of enhancing co-operation between the two countries that serves their interests and aspirations, and achieves a future of prosperity, said the news agency.

Sultan Haitham first visited Bahrain in 2020 after he assumed the post following the death of Sultan Qaboos.