Oman's Sultan Haitham arrives in Bahrain for official visit

Sultan Haitham to discuss ways to enhance relations between the two states

Sultan Haitham, pictured at Al Alam Palace in Muscat last month, on Monday arrived in Bahrain for a two-day visit. Photo: Mohamed Al Hammadi / UAE Presidential Court
Mina Aldroubi
Oct 24, 2022
Oman’s Sultan Haitham landed in Bahrain on Monday for an official two-day visit, the country’s news agency said in a statement.

Bahrain’s King Hamad greeted Sultan Haitham at the Sakhir Air Base Airport in Manama.

"The two monarchs headed to the hall of honour, passing between two rows of honour guards from the Bahraini Royal Guard, where His Majesty Sultan Haitham shook hands with senior Bahraini officials and members of the Oman embassy in Bahrain, while the Bahraini monarch shook hands with the official delegation accompanying Sultan Qaboos," said the statement.

Twenty-one artillery rounds were fired to salute Sultan Haitham's arrival.

Sultan Haitham was expected to discuss ways of enhancing co-operation between the two countries that serves their interests and aspirations, and achieves a future of prosperity, said the news agency.

Sultan Haitham first visited Bahrain in 2020 after he assumed the post following the death of Sultan Qaboos.

Updated: October 24, 2022, 2:34 PM
