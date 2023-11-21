Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed visits more Palestinian children in UAE hospitals

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed, Chairman of the Office of Development and Martyrs' Families Affairs at the Presidential Court, has continued to visit Palestinian children and their families receiving medical treatment in UAE hospitals.

Sheikh Theyab on Tuesday visited Palestinian children and adult family members at their bedside and wished them a full and fast recovery.

His second visit this week comes as part of the UAE's continued humanitarian campaign to support the Palestinian people.

Wounded Palestinian children evacuated from Gaza to the UAE

A group of 1,000 Palestinian women and children were evacuated to the UAE under an initiative from President Sheikh Mohamed, allowing injured children from Gaza to be flown in for treatment at UAE hospitals.

The group was evacuated late on Friday when the Rafah border crossing opened during a humanitarian pause after more than six weeks of Israeli bombardment on Gaza.

They crossed the Rafah border into Arish in Egypt, where more than 20 doctors, nurses and emergency medical technicians from the UAE's Burjeel Hospital, NMC Royal Hospital and Sheikh Khalifa Medical City assessed them.

The Emirati Red Crescent is also building a field hospital near the Rafah border where those not medically fit to leave Arish can receive treatment.

Sheikh Mohamed on Tuesday renewed calls for an immediate ceasefire during an online Brics summit, which was held to discuss the continuing conflict.

He emphasised the need to protect civilians and provide unrestricted humanitarian access to the Gaza Strip.