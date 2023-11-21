President Sheikh Mohamed renews calls for Israel-Gaza ceasefire

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

President Sheikh Mohamed on Tuesday renewed calls for an immediate ceasefire in the Israel-Gaza war.

He spoke during an online summit of leaders of the Brics countries, held to discuss the continuing conflict, and emphasised the need to protect civilians and provide unrestricted humanitarian access to the Gaza Strip.

"At a virtual BRICS summit discussing the situation in the Gaza Strip, the UAE reiterated its call for the protection of civilian lives, unrestricted humanitarian access, and an immediate ceasefire," Sheikh Mohamed wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"The international community has a great responsibility to pursue all efforts aimed at ending the conflict and achieving a fair and lasting peace."

The online summit was hosted by South Africa and attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and other leaders from the Brics bloc.

It comes days after a convoy of lorries carrying aid sent from the UAE set off from Al Arish in Egypt for the Rafah crossing.

Ten lorries were bound for Gaza, carrying 252 tonnes of supplies, including 16,800 food parcels that will benefit 84,000 people.

Three other lorries were carrying tents into the Strip.

Once the supplies reach Gaza they will be distributed under Emirati supervision as part of the Operation Gallant Knight 3, a directive issued by Sheikh Mohamed to provide humanitarian support to the Palestinian enclave.

The UAE continues to send relief to Gaza and has so far sent 49 aircraft containing vital supplies, amid the war between Hamas and Israel .

Earlier this week, the UAE announced plans to build three water desalination plants in Gaza.

Each will have a production capacity of 200,000 gallons a day, which will supply 300,000 people with drinking water when all three are operational.

