Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed says joining Brics shows UAE's commitment to economic prosperity

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs, has said the UAE joining the Brics bloc will further the nation's long-term prosperity.

He made the comments after the UAE formally joined the bloc of nations that initially consisted of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa – the initials of those countries making up the bloc's name.

The National reported on Thursday how the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Iran, Ethiopia and Argentina were all invited to join in an expansion of member countries.

“We express our appreciation to the five founding members of this important grouping, with our successful application reflecting Brics' approach to partnerships and its strong spirit of friendship," said Sheikh Abdullah, in a statement released on Friday morning by state news agency Wam.

The flags of South Africa, Brazil, Russia, India and China during the Brics summit in Johannesburg. AFP

“This development forms part of the UAE's commitment to promoting constructive dialogue through active platforms that represent developing and emerging economies, and the country’s focus on long-term economic prosperity and maintaining balanced strategic and economic relations – including with international organisations– in an ever-evolving world order.

"The UAE has consistently championed the value of multilateralism in supporting peace, security, and development globally."

President Sheikh Mohamed conveyed his appreciation at the UAE being invited to join the Brics group of nations during a call with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

During the phone call, Sheikh Mohamed offered his thanks for the approval of the Brics leaders for the UAE's elevation to member status, Wam reported.

Brics is viewed by many as an alternative to the firmly established G7 group of developed countries.

The UAE leader said the move would help consolidate the UAE's position on the global stage.

Earlier on Thursday, Sheikh Mohamed welcomed the Brics directive, which was confirmed by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, in a message on social media.

“We respect the vision of the Brics leadership and appreciate the inclusion of the UAE as a member of this important group,” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“We look forward to a continued commitment of co-operation for the prosperity, dignity and benefit of all nations and people around the world.”