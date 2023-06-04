Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed meets US climate envoy John Kerry

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chairman of the Higher Committee Responsible for Overseeing Preparations for Cop28, met the US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, John Kerry.

Sheikh Abdullah and Mr Kerry discussed relations between the two countries, particularly in the field of climate change and the environment, state news agency Wam reported on Saturday.

With less than six months to go before the UAE hosts Cop28, Sheikh Abdullah and Mr Kerry also discussed the UAE's response to climate change and efforts to ramp up global co-operation ahead of the crucial climate talks.

Cop28 will take place from November 30 to December 12 at Expo City Dubai.

“While hosting the Cop28, the UAE is determined to lead global efforts in addressing climate change and to transition these initiatives from the stage of making commitments to the stage of putting into practice specific actions in this area,” Sheikh Abdullah said.

During the meeting, which was held in Abu Dhabi, the pair also reviewed the joint initiatives undertaken by both nations in the field of climate action, including the UAE-US Partnership for Accelerating Clean Energy (Pace) that aims to mobilise $100 billion in investment and financing to produce 100 gigawatts of clean energy by 2035.

Sheikh Abdullah emphasised the UAE's approach of building bridges of communication and co-operation with the world and strengthening multilateral action in tackling climate issues.

He said the existing UAE-US climate action partnership is a pioneering example of collaborative action for a climate-safe future with sustainable development and economic prosperity.

The meeting was also attended by Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, UAE Special Envoy for Climate Change and Cop28 President-designate.