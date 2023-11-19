Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed visits Palestinian children being treated in UAE hospitals

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed, Chairman of the Office of Development and Martyrs' Families Affairs at the Presidential Court, visited Palestinian children and their families receiving medical treatment in UAE hospitals on Sunday.

Sheikh Theyab visited injured children and adult family members, and young cancer patients from Palestine who are receiving treatment in the UAE.

As part of the continued humanitarian initiative supporting the Palestinian people, Sheikh Theyab spoke with the children and their families, and wished them a speedy recovery.

A chartered plane carrying about 15 children and their families, was flown to Abu Dhabi so they could receive medical treatment.

The group was evacuated late on Friday when the Rafah border crossing opened during a humanitarian pause after more than six weeks of Israeli bombardment on Gaza.

The injured are the first of 1,000 women and children to be evacuated to UAE hospitals under an initiative from President Sheikh Mohamed.

They crossed the Rafah border into Egypt’s Al Arish where more than 20 doctors, nurses and emergency medical technicians from the UAE’s Burjeel Hospital, NMC Royal Hospital and Sheikh Khalifa Medical City assessed them.

Mohammed Al Kaabi, head of the Emirates Red Crescent delegation to Egypt, told The National that the UAE group has been working with partners at the Egyptian and Palestinian Red Crescent to identify and assess who could make the journey.

“The 15 or so people who crossed the border are part of the first batch that will hopefully continue in the days and weeks to come as we try to facilitate the transfer of as many patients from Gaza to the UAE as we can,” Mr Al Kaabi said.