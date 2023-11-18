Israeli attack on Khan Younis kills 26, mostly children

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

About 26 Palestinians, mostly children, were killed in an Israeli strike of Khan Younis in Gaza on Saturday morning, the Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

Israel had earlier issued warnings to Palestinians in the southern city to relocate west, indicating an attack was imminent, Reuters reported.

The military dropped leaflets over eastern areas of Khan Younis telling people to evacuate to shelters.

“We're asking people to relocate,” Mark Regev, an aide to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said on Friday. “I know it's not easy for many of them, but we don't want to see civilians caught up in the crossfire.”

Khan Younis has a population of more than 400,000.

Thousands of Palestinians have already fled south from Gaza city to escape bombardment by Israel's military. More than 11,400 Palestinians – two-thirds of them women and children – have been killed since the war began, according to Palestinian health authorities. About 2,700 people are reported missing.

Palestinian children wounded in Israeli strikes wait to receive treatment at Nasser hospital in Khan Younis Palestinian children wounded in Israeli strikes amid the Israel-Gaza war wait for treatment at Nasser Hospital. Reuters

On Monday, several Palestinians were killed and others injured in an attack on Tal Al Zater school in Biet Lahya, north of the Gaza Strip, witnesses told The National.

The Gaza health ministry said around 40 patients were killed – among them four newborn babies – inside Al Shifa Hospital. The hospital is currently housing from 7,000 to 10,000 people. The ministry said there is enough food for just 400 people.

Clashes continued in the Sabra and Zaytoon neighbourhoods, south and east of Gaza city, with heavy shelling around the Indonesian Hospital north of the Gaza Strip.

Israel has vowed to wipe out the Hamas militant group that controls the Gaza Strip following an October 7 rampage into Israel that killed about 1,200 people and saw militants take 240 hostages.

Following the attack, Israel has bombed much of Gaza city, ordered the depopulation of the entire northern half of the enclave and left about two thirds of the strip's 2.3 million Palestinians homeless.

Many of those who have fled fear their displacement could become permanent.