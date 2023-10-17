Dubai residents report tremors after earthquakes strike Iran

Dubai residents reported feeling tremors on Tuesday morning after two earthquakes struck Iran in less than an hour.

The UAE's National Centre of Meteorology said a 5.5-magnitude earthquake hit southern Iran at 8.35am, followed by a more powerful 6.0-magnitude quake at 9.10am.

A number of people took to social media to describe feeling after-effects.

"Was that an earthquake in Dubai," said one resident on Twitter, formerly known as X.

Others shared similar messages.

The UAE has previously experienced the after-effects of earthquakes in Iran.

A 6.0 Magnitude Earthquake on Richter scale is recorded in South of Iran at 09:10, 17/10/2023 "UAE time” According to the NCM “National Seismic Network” — المركز الوطني للأرصاد (@ncmuae) October 17, 2023

The country experiences frequent earthquakes, some very destructive, owing to the fact several fault lines cross the country.

Tremors are occasionally felt in the UAE, especially if they are larger than magnitude 5.0.

A sizeable earthquake in Iran was felt across the UAE in November last year.

Residents of Dubai, Abu Dhabi and the Northern Emirates felt a mild shudder lasting up to 20 seconds.

The epicentre was about 100km from the major port city of Bandar Abbas on the Gulf.

Read More Tremors felt in UAE after earthquake strikes Iran

In November 2021, tremors were felt across the Emirates after Iran was rocked by two large earthquakes in the space of a minute.

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake was recorded in southern Iran followed by one measuring 6.7 shortly after.

Residents in Downtown Dubai, as well as in Dubai Media City and Dubai Sports City, reported buildings shaking. Some were evacuated as a precaution.