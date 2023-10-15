US Secretary Blinken visits Abu Dhabi's Abrahamic Family House

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has visited one of Abu Dhabi's most popular sites of religious tolerance.

Sharing photos on social media of his visit, Secretary Blinken visited the Abramic Family House with a message about the Emirates' attitude towards coexistence.

"Visited the newly opened Abrahamic Family House in Abu Dhabi, an exemplary model for active exchange between faiths and a true testament to the UAE’s commitment to peaceful coexistence among the Abrahamic faiths," said the senior American official.

"This is what the future of the region should look like."

Among the photos was an image of Secretary Blinken's message, written on a tile in the synagogue, which read 'light in the darkness'.

The interfaith complex on Saadiyat Island opened this year and is home to a mosque, church and synagogue.

Also on Saturday, President Sheikh Mohamed and Secretary Blinken held talks as Israel prepared to launch a major offensive in Gaza.

He had arrived in Abu Dhabi on Saturday evening, only hours before Israel's military said a "land, air and sea operation" in the coastal strip was planned.

Secretary Blinken arrived from Riyadh where he met Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan. He and Prince Faisal urged Israel and Hamas to protect civilians.

About 2,200 Palestinians have died in Gaza following retaliatory aerial bombardment from Israel. It came after Hamas launched an unprecedented surprise attack against Israel last Saturday, killing 1,300.

Most of the dead on both sides are civilians.