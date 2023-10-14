Blinken meets Saudi counterpart in Riyadh to discuss Gaza crisis

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan in Riyadh on Saturday to discuss Gaza's military escalation.

Mr Blinken is currently on a regional tour in the hope of stopping the conflict between the warring sides from spiraling into a devastating war in nearby countries such as Lebanon and Syria.

The top American diplomat had just completed a visit to Israel, Jordan, Qatar and Bahrain before stopping off in Saudi Arabia late on Friday.

He is expected to land in the UAE later on Saturday.

"We are working with Saudi Arabia on many issues, including bringing peace to the region, and ensuring the protection of civilians in Gaza," Mr Blinken said following the meeting with Prince Faisal.

Mr Blinken highlighted efforts to establish "safe areas" in Gaza as well as "a corridor so that humanitarian assistance can reach people who need it."

"None of us want to see suffering by civilians on any side, whether it's in Israel, whether it's in Gaza, whether it's anywhere else, and we're working together to do our best to protect them," he said.

Prince Faisal called for a ceasefire between the two sides and addressed the devastating humanitarian crisis.

"It's a disturbing situation. It's a very difficult situation. And, you know, the primary sufferer of this situation are civilians and civilian populations on both sides are being affected," he said.

Prince Faisal said the "priority now needs to be to stop further civilian suffering, and here we need to find a way to quickly de-escalate the situation to quickly bring back peace, at least stopping the guns, and then working towards addressing also the humanitarian challenges."

The top Saudi official said the kingdom "denounces the targeting of civilians in any form by any side."

Last Saturday, Hamas launched a large-scale attack on Israel on October 7 which killed 1,300 people, sparking a retaliatory bombing campaign that has killed at least 2,215 in the Gaza Strip ahead of a potential Israeli ground invasion of the territory.