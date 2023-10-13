Jordan's King Abdullah and Blinken discuss looming crisis of refugees from Gaza

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken met Jordan's King Abdullah in Amman on Friday who warned him that the Gaza war is likely to ignite a new Palestinian refugee crisis.

The king cautioned against "any attempt to expel Palestinians from any of the Palestinian lands or cause them to flee”, Jordan's official news agency Petra reported.

The king “affirmed that the crisis should not be moved to neighbouring countries and compound the refugee issue".

Read more Jordan's King Abdullah says his country cannot host more Syrian refugees

Mr Blinken, who arrived in Amman from Israel, said that he understood "as a Jew, as a husband and a father" the enormity of the Hamas attack.

After meeting King Abdullah, Mr Blinken met Mahmoud Abbas at the Palestinian president's residence in Amman.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) prepares to shake hands with Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas during their meeting in Jordan's capital Amman on October 13, 2023. Blinken began on October 12 a tour of Arab capitals as he seeks to build pressure on Hamas while Israel readies a likely massive offensive on the Gaza Strip following the militants' attacks. (Photo by Jacquelyn Martin / POOL / AFP)

Mr Blinken will travel late on Friday to Qatar, the Arab country that is the most well connected to Hamas after Iran.

Hamas, which is supported by Iran, took scores of hostages in its attack on Israel at the weekend, including American citizens.

Jordan has the longest borders with Israel.

A large proportion of the kingdom's population are of Palestinian origin, descendants of the refugees who fled Israel's creation in 1948 and its expansion in the 1967 Middle East war.

The latest war in Gaza poses a challenge to authorities in Amman, which seeks to maintain a strong alliance with the US and keep a 1994 peace treaty with Israel, while placating pro-Palestinian sentiment in the kingdom.

In the meeting with Mr Blinken, the king called for the “opening [of] urgent humanitarian corridors”, as well as "protecting civilians, de-escalating, and ending the war on Gaza", Petra reported.