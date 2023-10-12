Abu Dhabi restaurant closed for breaching food safety rules

A restaurant in Abu Dhabi has been shut down by authorities over food safety breaches.

The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority said Koshary and Halawani Al Tahrir restaurant in Al Khalidiya was closed on Wednesday after flouting health and safety regulations.

The restaurant, which specialises in Egyptian cuisine, had been issued with notices and given a warning of closure before the decision was made.

Health inspectors visiting the premises found uncovered and exposed ready-to-eat food that was at risk of contamination, workers regularly smoking in storage areas, an insect infestation and a failure to produce a pest control contract.

"The decision to close the restaurant came after its repeated failure to meet health and food safety standards," the authority said.

"Four notices were already issued against the restaurant in addition to an administrative warning of closure."

The closure order will remain in place until the identified offences are rectified and the restaurant meets all necessary requirements to ensure food safety and hygiene.

Other branches of the Koshary and Halawani Al Tahrir restaurant chain are not affected by the closure order.

The restaurant was contacted for comment.

Inspectors regularly monitor the emirate's restaurants to protect public health and ensure restaurants comply with food safety requirements.

The public has been asked to report any breaches by calling 800 555.