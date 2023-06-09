Nearly 7,000 Abu Dhabi cafes and restaurants to be given new food safety rating

The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (Adafsa) has launched a new initiative to affix Zadna Rating stickers to the exteriors of nearly 7,000 food establishments across the emirate.

The stickers feature a QR code that allows the public to easily access the assessment of food safety levels of the restaurant or cafe.

Adafsa ratings range through "excellent", "very good", "good", and "needs improvement".

The initiative aims to establish high quality standards while also positioning Abu Dhabi as a premium tourist destination.

The installation of Zadna Rating labels will cover 6,900 food establishments, including restaurants, cafes, bakeries, and catering establishments. The process is expected to be completed by the end of August this year.

The initiative was launched as an electronic platform that allows Abu Dhabi residents, tourists, and visitors to review the compliance assessment of food establishments to improve their dining experience.

Access to the platform can be obtained by directly visiting the electronic application, downloading the dedicated app, or observing the evaluation stickers displayed on the front of food establishments.

The ratings allow the public to view evaluations of food establishments based on their level of food safety compliance. It also provides a separate assessment of the establishment's participation in the Sehhi programme of the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre. These measures aim to enhance the efforts of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to provide safe and healthy food to the public and to encourage food establishments to improve their performance and raise the level of food safety in the emirate.

It is hoped the ratings will enhance consumer confidence in Adafsa's control procedures, convey transparency of inspection results and inspire food establishments to strive for higher standards.

The Zadna Rating criteria for food establishments encompasses various aspects, such as design and structure, equipment and waste disposal facilities, hygiene of food handlers, food handling and temperature control areas, as well as food safety management systems, documents and records.