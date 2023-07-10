Abu Dhabi restaurant Evergreen shut down after insects found in kitchen

A restaurant in Abu Dhabi has been shut down by authorities for breaching food safety rules.

Evergreen Vegetarian Restaurant Branch 3 in Al Dhafra was closed on Monday after the restaurant flouted health and safety regulations, an Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority statement said.

The restaurant was given several warnings for being unhygienic and storing food in unclean areas before being closed down by health officials.

Insects were found in food storage areas, which could have posed a risk to consumers' health, the statement said.

"The administrative closure decision came as a result of repeated high-risk items and the facility's failure to implement food safety requirements," the Food Safety Authority said.

The authority said insects were found on the sink and in an area where kitchen utensils were kept, and ready-to-serve food was not stored at safe temperatures.

The restaurant's fridge was not cooling food efficiently, it was also found.

Health officials said three notices were issued against the restaurant because of poor hygiene levels in food preparation and storage areas.

"Despite the successive inspections of the facility, the inspectors' observations related to food health and safety requirements were not responded to," health officials said.

The premises will remain closed until the issues have been rectified.

Inspectors regularly sweep through the emirate's restaurants to safeguard public health and ensure restaurants comply with food safety requirements.

The public are being asked to report any breaches by calling 800555.