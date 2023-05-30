Al Ain restaurant shut down by authorities after insects found in food storage areas

A restaurant in Al Ain has been shut down by authorities for breaching food safety rules.

Hollowmeat Restaurant on Latifa Street in Al Ain was closed on Tuesday after the restaurant flouted health and safety regulations, an Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority said.

The restaurant was given multiple warnings for being unhygienic and storing food in unsanitary areas before being closed down by health officials.

Insects were found in food storage areas which could have posed a risk to consumers' health, the statement said.

“The administrative closure was a result of repeated high-risk violations," said the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority.

“Inspectors found insects in the meat and vegetable preparation areas as well as in the clean utensil storage area.”

Health officials said three notices were issued against the restaurant because of poor cleanliness levels in food preparation and storage areas.

“The restaurant didn't address the inspector's concerns regarding food safety requirements. The corrective measures weren't taken by the restaurant,” the statement continued.

The premises will remain closed until violations have been rectified.

The restaurant told The National that the fines have already been paid and they are awaiting inspectors to visit and remove the closure.

“We had violations due to hygiene and food safety," said Mohammed Sajad, a worker who spoke in English on behalf of the supervisor.

“We are working to rectify the situation and have cleaned the restaurant. We are waiting for inspectors to visit either today or tomorrow to give approval to reopen the restaurant again.”

“The restaurant has been operating since 2020 and we promised the inspectors to change the situation to keep it open.”

Hollowmeat restaurant offers a range of Indian and Pakistani cuisine including breakfast, desserts and Karak tea.

Inspectors regularly sweep through the emirate's restaurants to safeguard public health and ensure restaurants comply with food safety requirements.

The public is urged to report any violations in restaurants by calling 800555.