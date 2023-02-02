Abu Dhabi restaurant closed after salmonella outbreak

A restaurant in Abu Dhabi has been shut down after a number of customers fell ill from eating meals contaminated with salmonella.

Health officials said the outbreak — related to grilled chicken dishes served at Arab Burger Restaurant and Cafeteria — was due to “poor food safety protocols” at the outlet.

The food safety breach came to light after customers reported symptoms consistent with salmonella poisoning after dining at the Mussaffah establishment.

Salmonella bacteria is commonly passed into food as a result of poor hand-washing practices.

It lives in the intestines of humans, animals and birds and is passed on to foods infected with faeces.

Raw eggs are another common transmitter of infections. While an egg’s shell may act as a barrier to contamination, some infected chickens can produce eggs containing salmonella bacteria before the shell is formed.

Most people with salmonella have no symptoms. Others develop diarrhoea, fever and abdominal cramps within eight to 72 hours.

Although most healthy people recover within a few days without specific treatment, those with existing medical conditions can be vulnerable to more serious symptoms.

The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority said the poor safety standards posed a risk to public health.

أصدرت هيئة أبوظبي للزراعة والسلامة الغذائية قراراً بالإغلاق الإداري بحق منشأة "مطعم وكافتيريا برجر العرب" في أبوظبي، والتي تحمل الرخصة التجارية رقم CN-1720708 pic.twitter.com/tvOTqflt6i — هيئة أبوظبي للزراعة والسلامة الغذائية (@adafsa_gov) February 1, 2023

“The contamination, which lead to customers’ poisoning, came as a result of poor food safety protocols during preparing of food,” said the authority.

The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of maintaining strict food safety standards and the need for continuous monitoring and enforcement to protect the public, it said.

The restaurant remains closed until further notice.