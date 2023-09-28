Free parking and toll gates in UAE announced for the Prophet Mohammed's birthday

Residents across parts of the UAE can enjoy free parking during the upcoming Prophet Mohammed's birthday.

The Integrated Transport Centre in Abu Dhabi announced on Wednesday that parking will be free during the holiday from Friday until 7.59am on Saturday.

Surface parking will be free of charge, while parking spots at the Mussafah M-18 truck car park will also be free.

The authority urged drivers to avoid parking in prohibited areas and blocking traffic movement.

It also urged motorists to park properly in the designated areas and avoid parking in residential areas from 9pm until 8am.

Darb tolls will also be waived on Friday, with charges to resume on Saturday during the regular peak hours between 7am to 9am and 5pm to 7pm.

Public bus services in Abu Dhabi will operate based on the usual schedule throughout the weekends and the official holidays.

Dubai's Road and Transport Authority has not yet confirmed free parking in the emirate for Friday, however on previous occasions it has also lifted parking fees for the occasion.

Sharjah City Municipality also announced on Wednesday that public parking across the city will be free on September 28.

However, the waived fees exclude designated parking spots with blue information signs.

The private and public sectors will have a holiday on Friday, September 29, to mark the Prophet Mohammed's birthday.

The announcement was made by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation last week.

Earlier, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources confirmed that public sector workers would be granted a public holiday on the same day.

The Prophet Mohammed's birthday is typically a time for quiet reflection rather than celebration, with festivities scaled back.

Pupils and staff at private schools in Sharjah will also enjoy a longer weekend than most of the UAE, after Thursday was announced as a holiday to mark the occasion.