Mahzooz winner scoops life-changing Dh1 million in Saturday draw

Mahzooz crowned another millionaire in the latest raffle draw on Saturday.

Bangladeshi MD Shahin, 31, said he was shocked to learn he was a winner when he received the notification from Mahzooz by phone.

“I was shocked and speechless when I realised I had won,” he said.

“I couldn't believe my eyes when I saw the amount in my Mahzooz account. It's the first time I've seen so many zeros.”

He said winning makes him “incredibly grateful”.

Mr Shahin works as a supervisor for a private contracting company in Dammam, Saudi Arabia.

He began participating in Mahzooz after he was introduced to the game almost a year ago through Facebook.

He said the win came as a shock to him, and he was quick to share the good news with his family in Bangladesh.

In the 146th draw, 732 participants won Dh1.3 million in prizes, where 14 matched four out of five numbers and shared the second prize of Dh200,000, earning Dh14,285 each.

A further 716 winners matched three out of five numbers and took home Dh250 each.

Mahzooz's weekly draw, every Saturday, gives entrants the chance to win the top prize of Dh20m ($5.4 million) by matching all five numbers and a weekly raffle that ensures one person will win at least Dh1m.

