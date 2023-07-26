Dubai laundry worker's Dh1 million Mahzooz draw win to change his family's fortunes

Filipino will support relatives in the UAE and back home after jackpot success

John, a 26-year-old Filipino resident whose surname was not disclosed by organisers, won Dh1 million in the Mahzooz draw. Photo: Mahzooz
The National author image
The National
Jul 26, 2023
Powered by automated translation

A laundry worker from Dubai cleaned up on the UAE's latest Mahzooz draw by scooping a life-changing Dh1 million jackpot.

John, a 26-year-old Filipino resident whose surname was not disclosed by organisers, is now planning to bring good fortune to his family with his win in Saturday's raffle.

He arrived in the Emirates two years ago to work as a filing clerk at his uncle's laundry company in Karama, where his mother is also employed.

He has now set his sights on expanding his uncle's business or opening up a venture of his own in the industry.

He is also keen to support his father's work as a farmer at home in the Philippines with his windfall.

“This is the first time I have won anything in my entire life,” said John.

“Coming to the UAE was a huge step for me as I am the breadwinner for my large family. Now, the UAE and Mahzooz have awarded me this huge prize which I still cannot fathom.

“My four brothers and two sisters are extremely happy for me and I am forever grateful for this huge win”.

John is the 53rd millionaire to be made by the long-running draw, which has given more than Dh427m in prize money to about 250,000 winners so far.

He continued a run of good luck for Filipino players in the 138th Mahzooz draw, becoming the eight person from the country to win a prize of at least Dh1 million.

Mahzooz's weekly draw, every Saturday, gives entrants a chance to win the top prize of Dh20m ($5.4 million) by matching all five numbers and a weekly raffle that ensures one person will win at least Dh1m.

Updated: July 26, 2023, 12:24 PM
UAEDubaiPhilippines

