Lucky winner scoops life-changing Dh20 million in Mahzooz draw

A lucky lotto player scooped the Dh20 million top prize in the latest Mahzooz grand draw on Saturday.

The identity of the UAE's newest millionaire is not yet known, organisers said.

Mahzooz said the jackpot winner, who successfully selected all five draw numbers, will be revealed at a future press conference.

The winner is the 30th millionaire to be made in the weekly lottery, which has previously dished out grand prizes of up to Dh50 million.

Thirty-seven participants shared the second prize of Dh1m for picking four of the five winning balls, each collecting Dh27,027.

Another 1,573 people matched three numbers, earning Dh350 each.

Three people won Dh100,000 each in Mahzooz's weekly raffle draw, which runs alongside the grand draw.

The Dh20 million winner is the latest in the long line of residents to enjoy good fortune thanks to Mahzooz.

In October, Saad, a Pakistani factory worker in Abu Dhabi, said he was ready to change the lives of his loved ones after securing the Dh10 million ($2.7m) jackpot.

He planned to bring his family to the UAE after the country was “so good to him”.

In September, a car washer in Dubai said his life was changed by a Dh10m win.

Bharat, 31, from Nepal, bought the winning ticket with his two friends and pledged to share the prize money.

He said he would spend the winnings on his family and surgery for his brother who was paralysed after a brain tumour.

The public can take part in the weekly Mahzooz draw by purchasing a bottle of water for Dh35, which is then distributed to the needy.

Mahzooz 10m winner - in pictures