Lucky winner scoops Dh10 million in Saturday's Mahzooz draw in Dubai

The top prize of Dh10million was won in Saturday's Mahzooz draw.

The identity of the lucky winner has not been revealed but organisers said “the top prize winner will be felicitated at a dedicated press event soon”.

To date, the number of multi-millionaires created by the Mahzooz draw stands at 29.

The second prize of Dh1m for those who matched four out of five numbers saw 110 people winning Dh9,091 each.

The weekly raffle draw of Dh300,000 was shared between three winners: Shefeeque from India, Devendra from Nepal, and Marvin from the Philippines, a press release said.

To take part in the draw, entrants have to purchase a Dh35 bottle of water, which is then donated to people in need across the UAE.

In September, The National reported how a Nepalese car washer had won the top prize of Dh10m.

A British gym manager also walked away with the top prize in July.

