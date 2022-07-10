Dh10 million Mahzooz jackpot is won for the third time in a month

Winner picks all five matching numbers to take home top prize

The second place winnings for the Mahzooz draw was shared by 61 lucky winners
Patrick Ryan
Jul 10, 2022
The top prize of Dh10 million was won in last night’s Mahzooz draw after someone matched all five numbers.

The as-yet-unidentified individual won the jackpot after picking the numbers 16, 18, 37, 38 and 40.

This was the third time in the last month that someone has walked away with the top prize.

There were more than a thousand other winners of smaller prizes totalling more than Dh1.6 million.

The second prize of Dh1 million, for matching four numbers, was shared between 34 winners who took home just under Dh35,000 each.

There were also three winners of the weekly raffle draw who each won Dh100,000.

They were named as Joel from the Philippines, Surour from the UAE and Faisal from India.

Mahzooz has also launched a summer promotion in which participants can win one kilogram of gold in the final draw in July.

To take part in the event, entrants are required to purchase a Dh35 bottle of water, which comes with a ticket.

People can take part by registering at www.mahzooz.ae

Updated: July 10, 2022, 10:45 AM
