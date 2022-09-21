Car washer in Dubai with Dh1,300 salary wins Dh10 million Mahzooz jackpot

A car washer in Dubai said his life has changed after winning the Dh10 million ($2.7m) Mahzooz jackpot.

Bharat, 31, from Nepal, said he bought the winning ticket with his two friends and they will share the prize money.

He said he aims to spend the winnings on his family and surgery for his brother who was paralysed after a brain tumour.

He won the 94th grand draw after matching the five winning numbers: 16, 27, 31, 37 and 42.

Bharat said 27 and 16 were his lucky numbers — the first being the date of his birthday and the other his wedding day.

His wife and two children aged 3 and 5 live in Nepal.

Making only Dh1,300 a month, he is one of the lowest-earning winners and will take a holiday before going to see his family in Nepal.

He said he did not have a bank account and will keep working in his job.

The weekly draw puts millions of dirhams on offer every week and is run by Ewings, a technology management company in the UAE.

Entrants buy a bottle of water for Dh35 and receive a ticket with it.

People can take part by registering at www.mahzooz.ae

