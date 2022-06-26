Dogventure HQ: new pet facility opens in Dubai's Al Quoz

Businesses for pets are having a moment in the UAE, as new facilities open across the Emirates.

The latest is Dogventure HQ, a new one-stop shop for pets and pet owners in Dubai that's now in its soft opening phase.

It opened on Saturday in Al Quoz, with a grand launch planned for July 7, which will include games, competitions and food stalls for both humans and dogs.

The facility offers a range of services, including a day care centre, a veterinary clinic, grooming, training, a pet hotel, gym, park and pool.

While Dogventure HQ has been around for a couple of years, hosting outdoor events, this is its first bricks-and-mortar facility.

“Since the very beginning of 2020, our aim has been to change the lifestyle of dogs in UAE," says founder Lumia Khan. "There is everything a pet owner would ever need for their forever companion to be happy. We are not just a one-stop-shop but beyond, an ultimate destination to live the best with our pets."

During the soft launch phase, a number of services are available at the facility, which is open from 8am to 9pm, seven days a week. This includes daycare and the pet hotel, which promises to keep pooches entertained and engaged during their stay.

The vet clinic is also open, offering several specialised services for various animals, including check-ups, vaccinations, surgeries, dental and physiotherapy.

Visitors can also buy pet supplies and foods at the facility, and book grooming services. This includes everything from hair cuts to nail clipping and a bath, and pet owners can sit at the in-house cafe while they wait for their four-legged family member to finish at the "spa".

There's also a training academy and a programme of events planned for the community, including desert hikes, snorkelling adventures and summer camps, to name a few.

More information is available at www.dogventurehq.com

The UAE's first indoor pet gym

In Abu Dhabi, the UAE's first dog gym also recently opened.

Posh Pets Boutique & Spa in Abu Dhabi, started by Emirati dog lover Mansoor Al Hammadi, is in Al Baheen Tower on Reem Island, and spread over two floors. The ground floor is a boutique shop selling items such as pet food, clothing, toys and accessories.

However, it’s the top floor that piques the interest of dog owners the most, as it's home to two small treadmills, in addition to the two rooms used for grooming.

The treadmills are specifically designed for dogs, to help with their health and fitness as well as keep them entertained, especially as the rising temperatures in the UAE make it difficult to be outside.

