Meet the Dh50 million Mahzooz winner Junaid Rana - Pocketful of Dirhams

The overnight multimillionaire discusses how the life-changing amount of money will make a difference to him and his family

Felicity Glover
Nov 30, 2021

Almost everybody has dreamt of one day winning a life-changing amount of money. For most, however, it remains nothing more than that: just a dream.

But for Junaid Rana, a 36-year-old Pakistani driver who grew up in Dubai, that dream became reality when he won Dh50 million ($13.6 million) after entering a Mahzooz weekly draw last month.

He has gone from earning Dh6,000 a month as a company driver to now having the financial freedom that many people spend a lifetime seeking.

One month on from his life-changing win, Mr Rana says he is still coming to terms with the fact that he is a multimillionaire and no longer has to work for anybody.

Winner of Dh10 million Mahzooz prize will pay for son's cerebral palsy treatment
Dubai crane driver with no bank account wins Dh1 million in Mahzooz draw

Host Felicity Glover is joined by Mr Rana, who talks about his future plans and how his sudden riches will change his life.

Hosted by Felicity Glover

Produced by Arthur Eddyson and Ayesha Khan

Listen to the last episode on how to make money grow on trees:

Updated: November 30th 2021, 3:00 AM
BusinessPodcastPocketful of DirhamsMillionaire
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Meet the Dh50 million Mahzooz winner Junaid Rana - Pocketful of Dirhams
An image that illustrates this article British mortgage approvals sink to lowest level since mid-2020
An image that illustrates this article Can Bitcoin blast through the $100,000 barrier in 2022?
An image that illustrates this article How do you know if you are ready to retire?