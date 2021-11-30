Meet the Dh50 million Mahzooz winner Junaid Rana - Pocketful of Dirhams

Almost everybody has dreamt of one day winning a life-changing amount of money. For most, however, it remains nothing more than that: just a dream.

But for Junaid Rana, a 36-year-old Pakistani driver who grew up in Dubai, that dream became reality when he won Dh50 million ($13.6 million) after entering a Mahzooz weekly draw last month.

He has gone from earning Dh6,000 a month as a company driver to now having the financial freedom that many people spend a lifetime seeking.

One month on from his life-changing win, Mr Rana says he is still coming to terms with the fact that he is a multimillionaire and no longer has to work for anybody.

Host Felicity Glover is joined by Mr Rana, who talks about his future plans and how his sudden riches will change his life.

Hosted by Felicity Glover

Produced by Arthur Eddyson and Ayesha Khan

