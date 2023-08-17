Ras Al Khaimah Police rescue two Emiratis stranded in mountains

Police rescued two Emiratis who were trapped in a remote mountain area in Ras Al Khaimah on Wednesday afternoon.

The force said the two male teenagers, aged 16 and 17, were found in a rugged part of Wadi Qada’a.

One of them required first aid after he was found exhausted and dehydrated.

“We received a report about two young Emiratis stranded in the rugged terrain of Wadi Qada’a," said Maj Abdullah Al Saman, director of rescue and ambulance department at Ras Al Khaimah Police, in a statement on Thursday.

READ MORE Warning over hiking in UAE heat after latest rescue

"Rescue teams and the air wing launched a search and rescue operation to identify their location.”

After receiving treatment at the scene, the two Emiratis were airlifted to Saqr Hospital for further medical assessment.

Maj Al Saman urged the public to avoid rough terrain during hot weather.

“People should be careful in such terrain and have enough water to avoid such incidents that endanger their lives,” he added.