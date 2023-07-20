Free parking in Dubai and Abu Dhabi for Islamic New Year

Dubai and Abu Dhabi have announced free parking for the Islamic New Year holiday.

Public and private sector workers will have a holiday on Friday, July 21, which marks the start of the Islamic year 1445.

Dubai Roads and Transport Authority said parking will be free of charge on Friday in all paid areas except for multi-storey car parks.

The RTA also announced that Dubai Metro will operate an hour later during part of the holiday. The red and green lines will operate from 5am to 1am, while Dubai Tram will be in service from 6am until 1am.

The buses will start at 5am and be in service until 12.30am. The metro link bus services will be synchronised with the metro timetables.

تفاصيل مواعيد خدمات مركز النقل المتكامل خلال عطلة رأس السنة الهجرية 21 يوليو 2023. كل عام وأنتم بخير pic.twitter.com/V24VytXNNx — "ITC" مركز النقل المتكامل (@ITCAbuDhabi) July 19, 2023

Abu Dhabi’s Integrated Transport Centre also announced free parking for the public holiday. The Mawaqif parking fees will be free of charge from midnight on Friday and will resume at 8am on Saturday.

Drivers will not be charged for passing through the emirate's toll gates on Friday.

The toll gates – located on several bridges in the capital – will be reactivated at 7am on Saturday.

Public bus services will follow Friday and the official holiday schedule.