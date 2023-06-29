Abu Dhabi offers free rides in driverless taxis for Eid Al Adha

Abu Dhabi residents can take a free ride in a self-driving taxi during the remainder of the Eid Al Adha holiday.

Members of the public are being invited to get on board with the high-tech mode of transport for trips around Yas Island and Saadiyat Island, two of the emirate's leading leisure destinations.

The autonomous Txai service was launched in December 2021, following a trial.

Abu Dhabi's Integrated Transport Centre said people can take advantage of the offer by downloading the Txai application to their phones.

They can then select a date, time and location for pick-up, and let the autonomous vehicle do the rest.

Visitors to Saadiyat & Yas Island during the Eid al-Asha holiday can take advantage of the completely free self-driving vehicle service called Txai. This service ensures a unique journey with high standards of safety and security — "ITC" مركز النقل المتكامل (@ITCAbuDhabi) June 29, 2023

The UAE is pushing ahead with a major drive to integrate driverless vehicles into its national transport network.

In April, a fleet of five electric cars mapped out the roads of Dubai to help drive forward ambitious plans for the introduction of autonomous public transport in the emirate.

The Chevrolet Bolt vehicles drove around Jumeirah 1 to test technology and gather data on traffic signals, road signs and drivers' behaviour.

The Roads and Transport Authority has entered into a public-private partnership with US company Cruise to oversee the introduction of self-driving taxis.

Ten automated taxis are expected to begin to carry passengers late this year.

It is hoped wider adoption of autonomous vehicles will greatly reduce road accidents.

Read More UAE reveals its first driverless taxi

Dubai's first autonomous electric wooden abra has hit the waters to support efforts to cut carbon emissions and boost the emirate's self-driving transport goals.

This revamped vessel has embarked on its first journey from Al Jadaf Station to the Festival City Station on Dubai Creek as part of a trial run.

The abra, which can carry eight passengers, was manufactured at Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority's Al Garhoud Marine Maintenance Centre.

Its design aims to preserve the traditional look of the popular boats – which remain a familiar sight cruising on Dubai Creek – while embracing a transport vision of the future.

Dubai plans for 25 per cent of all journeys to be made using autonomous transport by 2030.