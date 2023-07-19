Al Hijri New Year 1445: Muharram begins today

The first month of the Islamic calendar starts on Wednesday, July 19, which means the Hijri year 1445 begins on that day.

A public holiday to mark the occasion will take place in the UAE on Friday, July 21.

Muharram is the first of 12 months on the Islamic calendar.

It is one of four sanctified months that are of particular reverence – the others are Rajab (7th), Dhu Al Qaeda (11th) and Dhu Al Hijjah (12th).

As with other Islamic holidays, Muharram changes every year when the 354 or 355-day year is viewed against the lunar cycle.

What is Al Hijri New Year?

It marks the arrival of the Prophet Mohammed in Madinah after emigrating from Makkah.

It was from this definitive moment that Muslims formed a state based on Islamic teachings, and Islam began to flourish and spread as a major religion.

In contrast to Eid Al Fitr and Eid Al Adha, there are no religious observances prescribed for Al Hijra and it is generally regarded as a day of reflection rather than celebration.

In recent times, some Muslims have begun exchanging greeting cards to celebrate the holiday, and wishing someone a “Happy New Hijri Year” is considered polite.

Why are Rajab, Dhu Al Qaeda, Dhu Al Hijjah and Muharram special?

During these four sanctified months, war is prohibited unless out of necessity and only in self-defence. Performing as many forms of worship as possible is greatly encouraged.

The Quran reads: “Lo! The number of the months with Allah is twelve months by Allah’s ordinance in the day that He created the heavens and the earth. Four of them are sacred.” (Surat At-Tawbah 36).

Eid celebrations in Abu Dhabi – in pictures