Abu Dhabi revises Darb toll gate and public transport for Ramadan 2023

The peak hours of the Darb toll gate system will be modified during Ramadan, but will still be applied from Monday to Saturday.

Sundays will continue to be free of charge, the Department of Municipalities and Transport’s Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), has announced.

Darb's peak hours will run from 8am to 10am and from 2pm to 4pm.

ITC on Wednesday also announced Abu Dhabi's paid parking hours remain unchanged during the holy month, where Mawaqif fees will be applied from Monday to Saturday, from 8am to midnight, and will be free of charge on Sundays.

Public Transport in Abu Dhabi Emirate

Public transport times have been adjusted for the duration of the fasting month.

The services will start operating in the city of Abu Dhabi from 5am or 6am, depending on the route and will run until 1am.

Services for Abu Dhabi suburbs will operate from 6am until 10pm.

There will be a slight change in the frequency of some services provided, ITC said.

In Al Ain, the public bus services will operate from 7am until 2am during Ramadan.

The public bus service at Al Dhafrah will operate at the current service hours with minimal changes. The Public Bus Service will not be operational during fftar time.

The Abu Dhabi Express services will operate from 6am to 11pm on weekdays and from 6am to 1am during weekends.

The on-demand bus “Abu Dhabi Link” service will be available from 6am to 11pm throughout the week.

For more information visit www.itc.gov.ae