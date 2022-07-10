Abu Dhabi moves free parking and Darb gate tolls from Fridays to Sundays

New move aimed at streamlining traffic comes into effect from July 15

One of four toll gates at the entrance to Abu Dhabi city. Photo: Department of Transport
The National
Jul 10, 2022
Drivers can now park for free in Abu Dhabi on Sundays.

Motorists will not be charged to pass through the city's Darb toll gates on Sundays.

The move comes after the change to the working week from Sunday to Thursday to Monday to Friday — with Fridays a half-day for schools and public sector offices.

It was previously free to park and use the toll gates on Fridays but this will no longer be the case from July 15, a Department of Transport statement said. There are no charges on public holidays.

Abu Dhabi Government Media Office said: "This resolution comes in line with the requirements of the transport sector and enhances the streamlining and mobility of traffic during weekday peak hours, facilitates traffic flow and improves safety levels on the emirate’s roads."

Darb toll gates will now charge drivers Dh4 per passing on Monday to Saturday between 7am and 9am and 5pm to 7pm.

The daily cap on a vehicle is Dh16.

There is a monthly cap of Dh200 for a family's first vehicle and Dh150 if they have a second car.

Updated: July 10, 2022, 10:07 AM
