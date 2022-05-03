Working from office one or two days a week is productive 'sweet spot', says Harvard study

A study has shown people who work in the office only one or two days a week are the most productive.

The report, commissioned by Harvard Business School, said people who spent most of their time working from home, with a day or two at the office, performed best.

The paper was based on research involving 130 administrative employees in a live test.

Workers were split into three groups over a nine-week period, with one group spending no more than eight weeks in the office.

Another spent nine to 14 days in the office, while the third group was in the office for more than two weeks.

The group that was in the office for two days a week produced the highest quality of work.

"Intermediate hybrid work is plausibly the sweet spot, where workers enjoy flexibility and yet are not as isolated compared to peers who are predominantly working from home,” the researchers said.

The findings of the Harvard report, published last month, were in stark contrast to a global trend of company executives calling for employees to return to the office en masse.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams met with more than 100 chief executives in February to discuss ways to get staff back at their desks.

“We can’t keep kicking the can down the road,” he told Forbes magazine.

"Let's start out with a three-day work week, to let people see how safe it is to come back to work, then we cycle back into a five-day week.”

He said the lack of people commuting to work was hurting his city’s economy.

US Financial Services firm Citigroup also made vaccinated staff return to the office, for at least two days, in March.

Another report published by Microsoft in March said around 50 per cent of companies want staff to return to working five days a week in the office. The survey canvassed the opinions of more than 31,000 workers worldwide in January and February.

In Dubai, which has seen a post-pandemic economic boost and a flood of new professionals and families arrive, recruiters say many job candidates expect flexible working.

“I don’t think companies have that much of a say in it anymore,” said David Mackenzie, group managing director of recruiters Mackenzie Jones.

“Candidates are demanding flexible working conditions. It’s one of the very first things they are asking about in interviews at the minute.”

Most companies, in line with global trends, implemented working-from-home models during the Covid-19 pandemic.

But a recent report from recruitment agency Hays said working from the office full-time was again the most common working practice in the UAE.

It found more than 40 per cent of firms had staff back in about five days per week. But, in a demonstration of the divide between executives, the next most popular was complete flexibility to work from home or the office (20 per cent).

Working from home two or three days a week was adopted by 12 per cent of firms, with seven per cent allowing one or two days at home a month.

Operating from home one day a week was offered by six per cent of companies taking part in the survey.

Sarah Dixon, managing director of Hays in the Gulf region, said: “There is no doubt that flexible working is here to stay, with many professionals considering it a critical benefit in deciding where to work.

“However, there is no standardised trend as to what organisations offer their employees in the region and it is likely this will continue to be the case.

“There is an attitude of needing people back into the workplace to justify the cost of the office."

'We can't fit everyone in the office anymore'

One hurdle is many companies are locked into long-term rental contracts for their offices.

Other firms, who had more flexibility with their rental contracts, have downsized their offices and moved to smaller premises.

Digital communications agency Create Media Group, based in Dubai, significantly increased its staff level during the pandemic – adding 100 new employees during that time.

Instead of moving to bigger offices, to accommodate the influx of staff members, it has implemented a desk-sharing policy.

“We are not able to fit everyone into the office on the same day,” said Tom Otton, managing partner of Create Media Group

“Now we rotate different teams on different days and use it more as a hub.

“We had planned to move to bigger offices after the pandemic but the rotation has been so successful we have ditched that idea.”

