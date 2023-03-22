Dubai parking and public transport times adjusted for Ramadan 2023

Paid parking hours in Dubai will be changed for the duration of Ramadan, the Roads and Transport Authority has said.

Motorists will have to pay parking fees from 8am to 6pm, and again from 8pm to midnight, from Monday to Saturday.

At Tecom, fees will apply from 8am to 6pm. Parking must be paid in the multi-level parking lots at all times.

Public transport times have also been adjusted for the duration of the holy month.

Metro Stations on the Red Line and Green Line will operate from Monday to Thursday between 5am and midnight. On Friday, from 5am to 1am the following morning; on Saturday, from 5am to midnight and on Sunday, from 8am to midnight.

Dubai Tram will operate from Monday to Saturday from 6am to 1am the following day, and on Sunday from 9am to 1am the next day.

Bus stations will operate from 6am to 1am the next day. The times of the metro feeder bus stations will coincide with the schedule of the first and last metro trips.

For more information visit the RTA website.

