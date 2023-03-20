Iftar cannons ready across the UAE for Ramadan 2023

Ramadan cannons will mark the time of iftar during the holy month from locations in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Al Dhafra, Ras Al Khaimah, and Umm Al Quwain.

The cannons, known as midfa al iftar, are typically fired at sunset to signal the end of the day's fasting.

“During the holy month, cannons will be in place to maintain the traditional customs and practices of Ramadan while embracing modernity,” said the Ministry of Defence.

In Abu Dhabi, the cannons have been placed at locations including the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Qasr Al Hosn, Mother of the Nation Park, and Formula One car park in the Al Shahama area.

In Al Ain, they have been set up near the wedding hall in the Zahker area and at Al Jahili Fort, while in Ras Al Khaimah, the cannons are positioned at the Al Qawasim Corniche and at Sheikh Zayed Mosque in Umm Al Quwain.

Dubai Police will place their Ramadan cannons at several locations, including the Expo City Dubai for the first time.

Last year, there were five fixed positions in Dubai, and police also had 11 cannons that were moved between locations.

Cannons became a Ramadan tradition in the UAE in the 1960s.

According to protocol, four officers should be present at each firing. Two officers man the cannon, one passes a blank cartridge and the other loads it.

Two officers will serve as guardians of the cannon and give orders.

When it is time for iftar, the order is given and the cannon is fired. The shots can be heard from several kilometres away.

