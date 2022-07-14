Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and Dubai Fountain in 'world's most beautiful sights' list

Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and The Dubai Fountain have made it to the Top 20 of the "world's most beautiful sights".

In the list compiled by travel company Kuoni, Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque comes in at No 8 globally while the Dubai Fountain is at No 11. No other sights in the Middle East made it to the list.

Kuoni said it compiled the ranking by analysing TripAdvisor data for sights in more than 267 cities around the world. Using the Things to Do section of the TripAdvisor website, the sights in each location that had the largest number of mentions of "beautiful" in their review were ranked as the most beautiful sights for the specific location or city.

Data was compiled from reviews up to the end of June.

Central Park in New York City topped the list, with 22,880 mentions, while the Trevi Fountain in Rome came in second, with 18,283 mentions. The US has the most number of sights in the Top 20 with a total of five, including the Fountains at Bellagio in Las Vegas, Chihuly Garden and Glass in Seattle, Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco and San Antonio River Walk in Texas.

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque had 8,831 mentions and The Dubai Fountain had 7,269 mentions.

Launched by the UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, in the mid-1990s, construction of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque was completed in the autumn of 2007. Sheikh Zayed did not live to see the mosque completed, following his death in 2004, but he was buried in a courtyard tomb that was then part of the building site.

The Dubai Fountain, at the foot of the Burj Khalifa, was inaugurated in 2009. Alamy

Officially inaugurated in 2009 along with The Dubai Mall, The Dubai Fountain at the foot of the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest structure, has become a popular tourist attraction in its own right. Spanning 274 metres in length, it sprays water 152 metres into the air — the height of a 50-storey building — and has more than 48 songs in its repertoire. On average, there are 13 shows of The Dubai Fountain daily, each at 30-minute intervals starting at 1pm.

Top 20 most beautiful sights around the world

Central Park in New York City tops the 'world's most beautiful sights' list. Reuters

Central Park in New York City, USA: 22,880 mentions Trevi Fountain in Rome, Italy: 18,283 Fountains at Bellagio in Las Vegas, USA: 16,750 Basilica de la Sagrada Familia in Barcelona, Spain: 16,158 Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, France: 12,930 Charles Bridge in Prague, Czech Republic: 10,870 Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden in Cape Town, South Africa: 9,924 Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, UAE: 8,831 Stanley Park in Vancouver, Canada: 8,797 Chihuly Garden and Glass in Seattle, USA: 8,742 The Dubai Fountain in Dubai, UAE: 7,269 Schonbrunn Palace in Vienna, Austria: 7,005 Parque del Retiro in Madrid, Spain: 6,788 Christchurch Botanic Gardens in Christchurch, New Zealand: 6,704 Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, USA: 6,580 San Antonio River Walk in Texas, USA: 6,028 Duomo di Milano in Milan, Italy: 5,997 Plaza de Espana in Seville, Spain: 5,916 Sydney Harbour in Sydney, Australia: 5,519 Grand-Place in Brussels, Belgium: 5,505

