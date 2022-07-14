Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and Dubai Fountain in 'world's most beautiful sights' list

Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and The Dubai Fountain have made it to the Top 20 of the "world's most beautiful sights".
In the list compiled by travel company Kuoni, Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque comes in at No 8 globally while the Dubai Fountain is at No 11. No other sights in the Middle East made it to the list.
Kuoni said it compiled the ranking by analysing TripAdvisor data for sights in more than 267 cities around the world. Using the Things to Do section of the TripAdvisor website, the sights in each location that had the largest number of mentions of "beautiful" in their review were ranked as the most beautiful sights for the specific location or city.
Data was compiled from reviews up to the end of June.
Central Park in New York City topped the list, with 22,880 mentions, while the Trevi Fountain in Rome came in second, with 18,283 mentions. The US has the most number of sights in the Top 20 with a total of five, including the Fountains at Bellagio in Las Vegas, Chihuly Garden and Glass in Seattle, Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco and San Antonio River Walk in Texas.
Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque had 8,831 mentions and The Dubai Fountain had 7,269 mentions.
Launched by the UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, in the mid-1990s, construction of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque was completed in the autumn of 2007. Sheikh Zayed did not live to see the mosque completed, following his death in 2004, but he was buried in a courtyard tomb that was then part of the building site.
Officially inaugurated in 2009 along with The Dubai Mall, The Dubai Fountain at the foot of the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest structure, has become a popular tourist attraction in its own right. Spanning 274 metres in length, it sprays water 152 metres into the air — the height of a 50-storey building — and has more than 48 songs in its repertoire. On average, there are 13 shows of The Dubai Fountain daily, each at 30-minute intervals starting at 1pm.
Top 20 most beautiful sights around the world
- Central Park in New York City, USA: 22,880 mentions
- Trevi Fountain in Rome, Italy: 18,283
- Fountains at Bellagio in Las Vegas, USA: 16,750
- Basilica de la Sagrada Familia in Barcelona, Spain: 16,158
- Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, France: 12,930
- Charles Bridge in Prague, Czech Republic: 10,870
- Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden in Cape Town, South Africa: 9,924
- Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, UAE: 8,831
- Stanley Park in Vancouver, Canada: 8,797
- Chihuly Garden and Glass in Seattle, USA: 8,742
- The Dubai Fountain in Dubai, UAE: 7,269
- Schonbrunn Palace in Vienna, Austria: 7,005
- Parque del Retiro in Madrid, Spain: 6,788
- Christchurch Botanic Gardens in Christchurch, New Zealand: 6,704
- Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, USA: 6,580
- San Antonio River Walk in Texas, USA: 6,028
- Duomo di Milano in Milan, Italy: 5,997
- Plaza de Espana in Seville, Spain: 5,916
- Sydney Harbour in Sydney, Australia: 5,519
- Grand-Place in Brussels, Belgium: 5,505