Ras Al Khaimah among 'Time' magazine's World's Greatest Places of 2022

The UAE's northernmost emirate has been included in Time magazine's World's Greatest Places of 2022. The annual list, which features 50 must-visit global destinations, picked Ras Al Khaimah for its adventure offerings and "stunning geodiversity".

"The UAE’s fourth largest emirate continues to attract thrill seekers with its superlative outdoor adventure offerings," the magazine says.

The list, compiled by Time's international network of correspondents and contributors, is put together every year to highlight places that offer new and exciting experiences.

Doha is the only other destination from the Gulf that made it to the list, picked for all the attractions associated with the coming Fifa World Cup 2022.

Other destinations include Dolni Morava in the Czech Republic, chosen for its views; Kerala in India for ecotourism; the Trans Bhutan Trail in Bhutan for "breathtaking pilgrimage" and even the International Space Station for its "out of this world" experience. The full list can be found here.

Top adventure destination

Home to Jebel Jais, the UAE's highest peak, Ras Al Khaimah has been building a reputation as a top adventure destination.

In February, Jais Sledder, the region's longest toboggan ride, opened to the public. The 1,885-metre alpine coaster winds down through the Hajar Mountains, offering riders panoramic views as they go.

Jais Wings, the first dedicated paragliding site in the Gulf, is also set to open later this year in Jebel Jais, as well as Jais Swing, which will offer unrivalled views and is sure to be popular with Instagram users.

The Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority said the new attractions will "integrate seamlessly into the mountain ecosystem”. The enhancements on Jebel Jais are part of the Dh500 million investment announced last year by the authority.

Also set to open in 2022 is Earth Altitude, a pop-up hotel, with 15 eco accommodation units and a swimming pool, and Cloud7 Camp Jebel Jais, a sustainable glamping experience with 30 accommodation units.

Basecamp Jais, another planned attraction, will offer affordable stays and will be a leisure hub, with yoga and cultural experiences.

The world’s first Bear Grylls Explorers Camp, by the famous British adventurer, opened in 2020, equipping would-be adventurers with all the survival tips and skills they need to make it in the wilderness.

The courses are run by experts trained at the Bear Grylls Survival Academy in the UK, and include half-day options, lasting three to four hours, as well as eight and 24 and 48-hour options.

The new overnight lodges at the Bear Grylls Explorers Camp in Ras Al Khaimah. ourtesy Bear Grylls Explorers Camp

The world's longest zip line can also be found in Ras Al Khaimah. The 2.8-kilometre Guinness World Records-certified Toroverde zip line is set 1,680 metres above sea level, allowing visitors to enjoy breathtaking views across the Hajar Mountains.