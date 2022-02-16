Jais Sledder, Ras Al Khaimah's new mountain toboggan ride, is now open

Ras Al Khaimah’s latest thrilling attraction opened today.

The Jais Sledder, a 1,885-metre toboggan run that winds down through the Hajar Mountains offering riders panoramic views as they go, officially opened to the public on Wednesday morning.

What is the Jais Sledder?

The alpine coaster is capable of reaching a speed of up to 40 kilometres per hour, although each rider is securely strapped in and has access to a braking system, allowing them to control their own speed.

It's open to children from age 3, as long as they're accompanied by an adult. Youngsters up to the age of 8 can ride in two-seater sleds together with an older person, while older children who are at least 1.35 metres tall can ride alone or along with a friend or adult.

Tickets are available to buy at the counter between 9am and 5.30pm from Tuesday to Sunday.

It costs Dh40 for adults for a single ride or Dh90 for three rides. For an adult and child it's Dh60 for one go or Dh120 for three.

What else is coming to Jebel Jais this year?

The Jais Sledder, which is the region’s longest toboggan, is only one of a series of new attractions set to open at Jebel Jais, the UAE’s highest peak, over the coming months. And many of them have been designed with sustainability and eco-tourism in mind.

Also coming to Jebel Jais this year is Jais Wings, the first dedicated paragliding site in the Gulf. Then there's the Jais Swing, for those brave enough, which will offer unrivalled views and is sure to be popular with Instagram users.

The Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority said the new attractions will "integrate seamlessly into the mountain ecosystem”. The enhancements on Jebel Jais are part of the 500-million-dirham investment announced last year by the authority.

Bear Grylls Explorers Camp, which opened in 2020, has been expanded with redesigned cabins added, while the highest restaurant in the UAE, 1484 by Puro, now boasts a larger deck and a new rooftop lounge, The View by 1484, which offers breathtaking vistas across the mountain.

Also set to open in 2022 is Earth Altitude, a pop-up hotel, with 15 eco accommodation units and a swimming pool, and Cloud7 Camp Jebel Jais, a sustainable glamping experience with 30 accommodation units.

Basecamp Jais, also scheduled to open in late 2022, will offer affordable accommodation and will be a leisure hub, with yoga and cultural experiences.

More information is available at visitjebeljais.com