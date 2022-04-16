Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi hosts more than 1.2 million visitors in six months

More than 1.2 million worshippers, tourists and residents visited the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi during the six months of Expo 2020 Dubai.

From October to the end of March, a total of 1.26 million people travelled to the mosque.

The major events hosted in the UAE over the past six months, including Expo 2020, the FIFA Club World Cup, and Global Goals Week, helped to attract 2,452 international delegation members to tour the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.

These included presidents of states to politicians and ministers.

The mosque also hosted 51 visits from local and international academic institutions, in addition to 293 visitors representing international media outlets, including television stations in Argentina, Ecuador and Luxembourg.

Read more UAE Central Bank issues commemorative coins for Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

During the same period, 228,000 worshippers attended prayers there.

From October 2021 to March 2022, the mosque sponsored 2,596 cultural tours in Arabic, English, Spanish and Korean, and the number of reservations by tourism companies reached 13,667, involving 193,501 visitors.