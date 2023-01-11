Dubai's Al Safa metro station renamed Onpassive

Dubai’s Al Safa metro station has had a name change and will now be called Onpassive metro station, the emirate’s Roads and Transport Authority has announced.

The change is the result of a branding deal under which the station will be named after the Florida-based global IT company for the next 10 years.

#RTA granted the Naming Rights of Al Safa Metro Station to ONPASSIVE, one of the leading global AI Technology Companies. Al Safa Metro Station will be fully rebranded as ONPASSIVE Metro Station for 10 years.https://t.co/6pqh6VIL3f pic.twitter.com/ldEUCAP6aU — RTA (@rta_dubai) January 11, 2023

The station is on the red line of the metro network, running the length of Sheikh Zayed Road.

“Through its partnership with Onpassive, the authority affirms the prestigious position occupied by the emirate of Dubai as an attractive environment for global investment and keeps pace with the aspirations of investors,” said Abdul Mohsen Ibrahim Kalbat, executive director of the RTA Rail Agency.

“The emirate of Dubai is a global reference in terms of the quality of its infrastructure, of which the RTA is an integral part.”

Read More Dubai taxi and bus lanes covering 50km to cut travel time

Onpassive’s founder and chief executive Ashraf Mufarreh said: “Our partnership with Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority is the first step of many which aim to spread the use of artificial intelligence in community service, as Dubai is one of the most attractive destinations for multinationals."