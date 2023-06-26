Abu Dhabi announces free parking and no toll charges for Eid Al Adha

Public parking will be free and road toll charges will be waived in Abu Dhabi for the four-day Eid Al Adha break.

The Integrated Transport Centre confirmed on Monday that surface parking fees would be lifted from Tuesday to Friday.

Parking charges will resume at 8am on Saturday, the authority said.

The ITC urged drivers to avoid parking in prohibited areas and disrupting traffic flow.

Drivers will not be charged for passing through the emirate's toll gates during the same period.

The toll gates – located on a number of bridges in the capital- will be reactivated at 7am on Saturday.

Read More Dubai RTA announces free parking for Eid Al Adha holiday

Public buses will keep to their regular schedule during the busy holiday period.

Extra public buses will help to meet the demand for travel between the emirates during Eid Al Adha.

The Abu Dhabi Express and the Abu Dhabi Link bus services will operate from 6am to 11pm during the holiday.

Eid Al Adha will be observed in the Emirates from Wednesday.

Both public and private sector workers will enjoy a break of up to six-days, starting from Tuesday.

Work will resume on Monday, July 3.

Earlier, Dubai Roads and Transport Authority announced free parking for the four days of the Eid Al Adha holiday.

The transport authority said parking would be free of charge from Tuesday to Friday.

However, drivers must still pay to use multistorey car parks, said officials.

The RTA also announced that Dubai Metro would operate an hour later during part of the holiday.

Services are usually from 5am until midnight – except Fridays, when trains run until 1am.

During the Eid Al Adha holiday, Red and Green line services will operate from Thursday to Saturday from 5am to 1am and on Sunday from 8am to 1am.

The RTA said this was to ensure an “easy commute for passengers”.

Eid Al Adha 2023 – in pictures