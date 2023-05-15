Dubai to launch three metro-linked bus services on Friday

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority will launch three new bus routes on Friday to help connect passengers with popular metro stations.

The Route 51 bus will travel between Al Khail Gate and Business Bay Metro Station, with buses every 20 minutes during peak hours.

Route SH1 will carry commuters between Dubai Mall Metro Station and Sobha Realty Metro Station, in JLT, with buses running every 60 minutes.

Route YM1 will operate hourly between UAE Exchange Metro Station, in Jebel Ali, and Yiwu Market, based in the Jebel Ali Free Zone.

The RTA said the new routes part of efforts to integrate public transport services in the emirate, particularly the Dubai Metro.

Read More Dubai public transport boom as 621 million journeys made in 2022

“RTA is always keen to expand the coverage of the public bus network and enhance the integration of buses with other mass transit means such as the metro, tram, and marine transport,” the authority said.

“The improvement of public transport means will undoubtedly make public transport the best mobility choice in the emirate.”

Dubai is eager to further enhance its public transport offerings to take more cars off roads and boost the environment.

More than 621 million journeys were made on Dubai public transport in 2022 — an increase of 35 per cent from the previous year.

More than 225 million of these trips were made on Dubai Metro, with 183 million rides in public taxis and 157.3 million journeys by bus.

The major surge came amid the emirate's continuing population boom and a robust recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic which heralded the widespread return of major events and conferences.

Dubai's population crossed 3.5 million in April 2022 and has grown by another 76,000 since, according to the Dubai Statistics Centre's live population counter.

The RTA announced it is amending the path of the F47 bus, which will now terminate at Dubai Investments Park Metro Station to shorten journey times.

Those heading to Dubai Investments Park should now use the current routes F51, F50, F48, and F46. Route 50 will end at the Business Bay Metro Station to cut the journey time.

Passengers bound for Al Khail Gate should use the new Route 51.

Route C15 will be extended to include Al Mamzar Beach Park bus stop to serve additional residential areas.

Route E102 will also be extended to end at Al Jafiliya Bus Station.

The RTA said it would make further improvements to the journey times of 48 other bus routes.

