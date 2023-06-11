Eid Al Adha 2023 holidays announced for public sector

Public sector workers will enjoy a six-day break to mark Eid Al Adha.

In circular to all ministries and federal entities, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources said the holiday would run from Tuesday, June 27 until Friday, June 30.

Work will resume on Monday, July 3.

In its list of public and private sector holiday dates for 2023, the UAE Cabinet allocated four days for Arafat Day and Eid Al Adha.

The religious festival falls on the 10th day of Dhul Hijjah, the 12th and final month of the Islamic calendar.

What is Eid Al Adha?

Eid Al Adha is one of the most important festivals in Islam. It means “festival of the sacrifice” and coincides with the Hajj pilgrimage to Makkah, which all Muslims are required to make at least once in their lives if able to do so.

The sacrifice the holiday commemorates is explained in the Quran, which tells how the Prophet Ibrahim was asked by God in a dream to sacrifice his son, Ismail, as a test of his faith.

The Prophet Ibrahim at first dismissed the dream but it recurred for several nights in a row.

He grappled with the decision but ultimately decided to fulfil God’s command, even though the Devil tried to dissuade him. The Prophet Ibrahim threw rocks at the Devil in response; pilgrims at Hajj re-enact this by throwing stones at symbolic pillars.

The worshippers pelt three walls in one of a series of rituals that must be performed by those who make the journey.

Just as Ibrahim was about to carry out the command, God replaced his son with a goat and told him to sacrifice the animal instead.

Muslims now celebrate the holiday by eating the meat of a sacrificed animal.

Remaining holidays for 2023

June 27: Arafat Day

June 28 to 30: Eid Al Adha

July 21: Islamic New Year

September 29: The Prophet Mohammed’s birthday

December 2 and 3: UAE National Day

